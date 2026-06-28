Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Phillies On June 28

Alvarez is hitting for a .250 BA, .317 OBP and .423 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 16 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo (6-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.