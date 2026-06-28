Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Phillies On June 28
Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Alvarez is hitting for a .250 BA, .317 OBP and .423 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 16 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.
Jesus Luzardo (6-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.