Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Phillies On June 26

Alvarez is hitting for a .258 BA, .326 OBP and .436 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 16 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (7-1) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.11 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.