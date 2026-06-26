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Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Phillies On June 26

Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field, on Friday, June 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .258 BA, .326 OBP and .436 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 16 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (7-1) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.11 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

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