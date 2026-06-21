Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Phillies On June 21

Alvarez is hitting for a .257 BA, .325 OBP and .396 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 13 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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