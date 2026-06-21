Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Phillies On June 21
Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Alvarez is hitting for a .257 BA, .325 OBP and .396 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 13 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Zack Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.