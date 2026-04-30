FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Face Nationals On April 30

Francisco Alvarez and his New York Mets will take on the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, on Thursday, April 30 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .217 BA, .305 OBP and .386 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored seven runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He has an 8.49 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News