Francisco Álvarez And Mets Face Nationals On April 30

Alvarez is hitting for a .217 BA, .305 OBP and .386 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored seven runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He has an 8.49 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

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