Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Nationals On April 29

Alvarez is hitting for a .228 BA, .319 OBP and .405 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored seven runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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