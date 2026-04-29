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Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Nationals On April 29

Francisco Alvarez and his New York Mets will face the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .228 BA, .319 OBP and .405 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored seven runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

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