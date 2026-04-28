Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Nationals On April 28

Alvarez is hitting for a .240 BA, .333 OBP and .427 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored seven runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Zack Littell makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.56 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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