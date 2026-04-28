Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Nationals On April 28
Francisco Alvarez and his New York Mets will square off against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Alvarez is hitting for a .240 BA, .333 OBP and .427 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored seven runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.
Zack Littell makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.56 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.