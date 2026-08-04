Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 4

Alvarez is hitting for a .255 BA, .341 OBP and .440 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 24 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Joey Cantillo (8-6) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.88 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 124 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.