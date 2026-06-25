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Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Cubs On June 25

Francisco Alvarez and his New York Mets will take on the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field, on Thursday, June 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .264 BA, .330 OBP and .447 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 16 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd (2-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 6.00 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

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