Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Cubs On June 25

Alvarez is hitting for a .264 BA, .330 OBP and .447 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 16 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd (2-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 6.00 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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