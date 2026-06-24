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Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Face Cubs On June 24

Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets will face the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field, on Wednesday, June 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .257 BA, .321 OBP and .408 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 14 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga (4-6) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.26 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

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