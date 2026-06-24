Francisco Álvarez And Mets Face Cubs On June 24

Alvarez is hitting for a .257 BA, .321 OBP and .408 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 14 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga (4-6) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.26 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.

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