Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Cubs On June 22
Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field, on Monday, June 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Alvarez is hitting for a .250 BA, .317 OBP and .385 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 13 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.
Shota Imanaga (4-6 with a 4.26 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.