Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Cubs On June 22

Alvarez is hitting for a .250 BA, .317 OBP and .385 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 13 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Shota Imanaga (4-6 with a 4.26 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season.

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