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Framber Valdez
Detroit Tigers

Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers • #59 SP

Framber Valdez And Tigers Play Reds On April 24

Framber Valdez will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, April 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Valdez has -125 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Valdez is 2-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Reds are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Framber Valdez

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