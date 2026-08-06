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Framber Valdez
Detroit Tigers

Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers • #59 SP

Framber Valdez And Tigers Play Mariners On Aug. 5

Framber Valdez will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 9:40 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Valdez is 6-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.0 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Framber Valdez

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