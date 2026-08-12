Framber Valdez And Tigers Face Guardians On Aug. 12

Valdez is 7-7 with a 4.17 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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