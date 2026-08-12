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Framber Valdez
Detroit Tigers

Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers • #59 SP

Framber Valdez And Tigers Face Guardians On Aug. 12

Framber Valdez will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Valdez has -104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Valdez is 7-7 with a 4.17 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Framber Valdez

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