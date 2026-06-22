Foster Griffin And Nationals Square Off Against Phillies On June 22

Griffin is 7-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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