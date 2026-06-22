Foster Griffin And Nationals Square Off Against Phillies On June 22
Foster Griffin will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, on Monday, June 22 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Griffin has +108 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Griffin is 7-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.