Foster Griffin And Nationals Play Orioles On June 27

Griffin is 8-2 with a 3.15 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed 7 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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