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Foster Griffin
Washington Nationals

Foster Griffin

Washington Nationals • #22 SP

Foster Griffin And Nationals Play Orioles On June 27

Foster Griffin will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Griffin has +128 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Griffin is 8-2 with a 3.15 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed 7 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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