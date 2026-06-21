Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Rangers On June 21

Tatis is hitting for a .282 BA, .347 OBP and .355 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 32 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 26 runs. Tatis has recorded 18 steals on 26 attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 5 with two doubles) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi (6-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season.

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