Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Pirates On Aug. 25

Tatis is hitting for a .287 BA, .358 OBP and .449 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 75 runs. In 574 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 67 runs. Tatis has recorded 30 steals on 43 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (9-11) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.95 ERA in 139 2/3 innings pitched, with 171 strikeouts.

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