Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Phillies On May 26

Tatis is hitting for a .255 BA, .338 OBP and .297 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .635 and he has scored 19 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 16 runs. Tatis has recorded 13 steals on 19 attempts. In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2 for 2) against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola (2-4 with a 6.04 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.