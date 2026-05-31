Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Nationals On May 31

Tatis is hitting for a .271 BA, .346 OBP and .324 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 21 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 18 runs. Tatis has recorded 14 steals on 20 attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Zack Littell (4-4) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.

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