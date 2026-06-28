Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Dodgers On June 28

Tatis is hitting for a .284 BA, .346 OBP and .368 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 35 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 30 runs. Tatis has recorded 19 steals on 27 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan makes the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.32 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.