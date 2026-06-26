FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Dodgers On June 26

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park, on Friday, June 26 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Tatis has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .283 BA, .347 OBP and .367 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 35 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 28 runs. Tatis has recorded 19 steals on 27 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

The Dodgers are sending Roki Sasaki (3-4) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News