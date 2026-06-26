Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Dodgers On June 26

Tatis is hitting for a .283 BA, .347 OBP and .367 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 35 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 28 runs. Tatis has recorded 19 steals on 27 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

The Dodgers are sending Roki Sasaki (3-4) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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