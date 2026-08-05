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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 5

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .280 BA, .350 OBP and .396 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 58 runs. In 495 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 49 runs. Tatis has recorded 26 steals on 37 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Bratt (0-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.23 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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