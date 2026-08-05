Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 5

Tatis is hitting for a .280 BA, .350 OBP and .396 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 58 runs. In 495 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 49 runs. Tatis has recorded 26 steals on 37 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Bratt (0-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.23 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.