FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Diamondbacks On Aug. 4

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .280 BA, .351 OBP and .395 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 56 runs. In 491 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 49 runs. Tatis has recorded 26 steals on 37 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (10-3) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.48 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 130 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News