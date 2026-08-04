Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Diamondbacks On Aug. 4

Tatis is hitting for a .280 BA, .351 OBP and .395 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 56 runs. In 491 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 49 runs. Tatis has recorded 26 steals on 37 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (10-3) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.48 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 130 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.