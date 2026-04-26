Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Diamondbacks On April 26

Tatis is hitting for a .250 BA, .330 OBP and .292 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .622 and he has scored nine runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 12 runs. Tatis has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.97 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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