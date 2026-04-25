Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Diamondbacks On April 25

Tatis is hitting for a .250 BA, .327 OBP and .293 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored nine runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 12 runs. Tatis has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Rockies.

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.51 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.