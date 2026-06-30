Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Cubs On June 30

Tatis is hitting for a .282 BA, .345 OBP and .364 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 35 runs. In 358 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 31 runs. Tatis has recorded 19 steals on 28 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.02 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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