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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Cubs On April 28

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will face the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .257 BA, .336 OBP and .295 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .631 and he has scored 11 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 12 runs. Tatis has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Cubs.

Edward Cabrera gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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