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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Cubs On April 27

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park, on Monday, April 27 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .250 BA, .333 OBP and .290 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored 11 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 12 runs. Tatis has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Diamondbacks.

Matthew Boyd makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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