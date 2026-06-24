Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Braves On June 24

Tatis is hitting for a .286 BA, .348 OBP and .370 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 34 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 28 runs. Tatis has recorded 18 steals on 26 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Braves.

Martin Perez makes the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.78 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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