Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Braves On June 23

Tatis is hitting for a .284 BA, .348 OBP and .356 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 32 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 26 runs. Tatis has recorded 18 steals on 26 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

JR Ritchie (1-2 with a 4.54 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.