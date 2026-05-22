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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Athletics On May 22

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will face the Athletics at Petco Park, on Friday, May 22 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .239 BA, .312 OBP and .278 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .590 and he has scored 17 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 15 runs. Tatis has recorded 12 steals on 18 attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Dodgers.

The Athletics will send Jeffrey Springs (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.93 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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