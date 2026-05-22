Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Athletics On May 22

Tatis is hitting for a .239 BA, .312 OBP and .278 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .590 and he has scored 17 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 15 runs. Tatis has recorded 12 steals on 18 attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Dodgers.

The Athletics will send Jeffrey Springs (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.93 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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