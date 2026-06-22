Ezequiel Tovar And Rockies Play Red Sox On June 22

Tovar is hitting for a .213 BA, .259 OBP and .327 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .586 and he has scored 22 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs. Tovar has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Jake Bennett (1-3 with a 4.79 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.

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