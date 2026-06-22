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Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies

Ezequiel Tovar

Colorado Rockies • #14 SS

Ezequiel Tovar And Rockies Play Red Sox On June 22

Ezequiel Tovar and his Colorado Rockies will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Coors Field, on Monday, June 22 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Tovar has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Tovar is hitting for a .213 BA, .259 OBP and .327 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .586 and he has scored 22 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs. Tovar has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Jake Bennett (1-3 with a 4.79 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ezequiel Tovar

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