Ezequiel Tovar And Rockies Face Marlins On March 28

Tovar had a .253 BA, .294 OBP and .400 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .694 and he scored 44 runs. In 390 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 33 runs. Tovar recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Eury Perez makes his first start of the season for the Marlins.

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