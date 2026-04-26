Everson Pereira And White Sox Play Nationals On April 26

Pereira is hitting for a .278 BA, .344 OBP and .519 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored seven runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. Pereira has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.37 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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