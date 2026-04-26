Everson Pereira And White Sox Play Nationals On April 26
Everson Pereira and his Chicago White Sox will face the Washington Nationals at Rate Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Pereira has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Pereira is hitting for a .278 BA, .344 OBP and .519 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored seven runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. Pereira has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Foster Griffin gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.37 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.