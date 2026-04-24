Everson Pereira And White Sox Play Nationals On April 24

Pereira is hitting for a .271 BA, .345 OBP and .542 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .887 and he has scored seven runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

PJ Poulin (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.97 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.

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