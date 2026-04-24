Everson Pereira And White Sox Play Nationals On April 24
Everson Pereira and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Washington Nationals at Rate Field, on Friday, April 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Pereira has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Pereira is hitting for a .271 BA, .345 OBP and .542 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .887 and he has scored seven runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.
PJ Poulin (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.97 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.