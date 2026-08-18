Everson Pereira And Cardinals Play Reds On Aug. 18

Pereira is hitting for a .234 BA, .305 OBP and .447 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 10 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Reds.

The Reds will send Andrew Abbott (6-7) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.

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