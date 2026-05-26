Evan Carter And Rangers Square Off Against Astros On May 26

Carter is hitting for a .163 BA, .283 OBP and .307 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .591 and he has scored 19 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Carter has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Astros.

Jason Alexander (1-0) starts for the Astros, his second of the season.

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