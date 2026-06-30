Eury Pérez And Marlins Play Rockies On June 30

Perez is 3-6 with a 4.41 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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