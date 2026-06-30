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Eury Perez
Miami Marlins

Eury Perez

Miami Marlins • #39 SP

Eury Pérez And Marlins Play Rockies On June 30

Eury Perez will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +114 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is 3-6 with a 4.41 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eury Perez

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