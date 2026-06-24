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Eury Perez
Miami Marlins

Eury Perez

Miami Marlins • #39 SP

Eury Pérez And Marlins Face Rangers On June 24

Eury Perez will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Texas Rangers at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Perez has -120 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Perez is 3-6 with a 4.60 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, May 27 when he tossed four scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up three hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eury Perez

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