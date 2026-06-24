Eury Pérez And Marlins Face Rangers On June 24

Perez is 3-6 with a 4.60 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, May 27 when he tossed four scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up three hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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