Eury Pérez And Marlins Face Braves On Aug. 5

Perez is 5-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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