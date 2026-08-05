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Eury Perez
Miami Marlins

Eury Perez

Miami Marlins • #39 SP

Eury Pérez And Marlins Face Braves On Aug. 5

Eury Perez will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Perez has +108 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is 5-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eury Perez

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