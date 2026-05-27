Eury Pérez And Marlins Take On Blue Jays On May 27

Perez is 3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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