Eugenio Suárez And Reds Face Tigers On April 24

Suarez is hitting for a .231 BA, .300 OBP and .363 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 10 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Framber Valdez (2-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season.

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