FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Face Tigers On April 24

Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, April 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Suarez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .231 BA, .300 OBP and .363 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 10 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Framber Valdez (2-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News