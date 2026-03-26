Eugenio Suárez And Reds Face Red Sox On March 26
Eugenio Suarez and his Cincinnati Reds will face the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Suarez had a .228 BA, .298 OBP and .526 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .824 and he scored 91 runs. In 657 plate appearances, he hit 49 home runs (5th in MLB) and drove in 118 runs (4th in MLB).
Garrett Crochet will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.