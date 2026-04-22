Eugenio Suárez And Reds Face Rays On April 22

Suarez is hitting for a .241 BA, .313 OBP and .379 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 10 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Nick Martinez (0-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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