Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Rays On April 21

Suarez is hitting for a .256 BA, .330 OBP and .402 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 10 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Steven Matz makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.

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