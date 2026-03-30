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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Pirates On March 30

Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, March 30 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Suarez has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez had a .228 BA, .298 OBP and .526 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .824 and he scored 91 runs. In 657 plate appearances, he hit 49 home runs (5th in MLB) and drove in 118 runs (4th in MLB). In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Red Sox.

Braxton Ashcraft makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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