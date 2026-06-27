Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Pirates On June 27

Suarez is hitting for a .209 BA, .273 OBP and .366 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored 17 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Pirates.

Jared Jones makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.75 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.

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