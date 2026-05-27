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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Take On Mets On May 27

Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .245 BA, .319 OBP and .382 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 12 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) against the Mets.

Huascar Brazoban gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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