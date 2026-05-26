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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Mets On May 26

Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .237 BA, .315 OBP and .371 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 12 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Mets.

David Peterson (3-4 with a 5.03 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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