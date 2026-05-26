Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Mets On May 26

Suarez is hitting for a .237 BA, .315 OBP and .371 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 12 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Mets.

David Peterson (3-4 with a 5.03 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season.

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