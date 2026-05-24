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Eugenio Suarez
Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds • #28 3B

Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Cardinals On May 24

Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, May 24 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Suarez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Suarez is hitting for a .223 BA, .298 OBP and .351 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored 10 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eugenio Suarez

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