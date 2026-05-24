Eugenio Suárez And Reds Square Off Against Cardinals On May 24

Suarez is hitting for a .223 BA, .298 OBP and .351 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored 10 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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